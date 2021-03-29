Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,362.08.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,413.73 on Monday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,424.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,189.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.