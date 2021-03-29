Sabre’s (SABR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Sabre has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

