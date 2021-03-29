Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

