Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

EQGPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

EQGPF opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

