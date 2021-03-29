Bank of America Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

