UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,238,000 after buying an additional 96,106 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of PDD opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

