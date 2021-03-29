UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,613,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000.

Shares of MACUU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

