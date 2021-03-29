3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.88 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $194.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

