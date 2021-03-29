New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

