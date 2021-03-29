Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.20.
Till Capital Company Profile
