Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.20.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.