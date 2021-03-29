Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $61.26 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

