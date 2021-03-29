Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

