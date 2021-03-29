Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $168.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $127.42 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.