Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

