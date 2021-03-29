Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Premier Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

PPT stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.