Walleye Trading LLC Buys 4,038 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.53 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

