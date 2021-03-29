Robecosam AG Acquires 65,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.20% of Hexcel worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,438,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.74 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

