Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

