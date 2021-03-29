Morgan Stanley Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $43.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

IONS opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

