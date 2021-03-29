Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,389 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 640,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

