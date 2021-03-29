Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

