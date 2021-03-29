Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 398,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.73 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

