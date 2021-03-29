CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

