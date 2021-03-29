Exosis Price Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Exosis has a market cap of $45,189.67 and $14.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,201.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.52 or 0.03059251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00337407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.25 or 0.00902472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.20 or 0.00412714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.53 or 0.00353144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00265975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021263 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.