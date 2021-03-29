Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.