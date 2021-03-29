Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCVU opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.