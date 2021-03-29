Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Watford as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

