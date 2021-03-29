Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.48 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

