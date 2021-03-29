Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCRBU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

