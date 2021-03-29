Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of J opened at $128.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $128.74.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

