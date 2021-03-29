Walleye Capital LLC Buys 125,069 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 861.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,069 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

