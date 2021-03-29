Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

WRB opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

