Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $482.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,672. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

