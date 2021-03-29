Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,660. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

