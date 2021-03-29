Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -6.9%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.