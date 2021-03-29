CI Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CIX opened at C$18.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.16.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Also, Director William Thomas Holland bought 17,500 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,017,640. Insiders have purchased 367,500 shares of company stock worth $6,166,915 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

