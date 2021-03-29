Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NBW stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

