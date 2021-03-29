Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NBW stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
