Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $235.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.53. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $236.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

