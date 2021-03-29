Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.
UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.
UPST opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
