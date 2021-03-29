Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.