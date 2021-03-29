carVertical 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $739,169.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $739,169.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.77 or 0.00618101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars.

