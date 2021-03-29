TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $802,103.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,676,806,404 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

