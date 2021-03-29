Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,585,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,174,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

