Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,152.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 222,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 212,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

