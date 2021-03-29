Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $72.31 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

