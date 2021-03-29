Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Huntington Bancshares worth $111,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

HBAN stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

