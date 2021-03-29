IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISVLF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

