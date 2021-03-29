IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ISVLF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70.
About IMPACT Silver
