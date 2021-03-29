Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.99 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

