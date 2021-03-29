BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCTG opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. BCTG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

