Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

