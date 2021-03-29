Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 20,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

